Polar Sync (POLAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.92 Million

Polar Sync (POLAR) traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Polar Sync token can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polar Sync has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Polar Sync has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $9,258.00 worth of Polar Sync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polar Sync Profile

Polar Sync’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,486,420 tokens. Polar Sync’s official Twitter account is @polar_sync and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polar Sync’s official website is www.polarsync.app.

Buying and Selling Polar Sync

According to CryptoCompare, “Polar Sync (POLAR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Polar Sync has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polar Sync is 0.02655026 USD and is up 3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $511.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polarsync.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar Sync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polar Sync should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polar Sync using one of the exchanges listed above.

