Polkamarkets Price Tops $0.0625 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $350,138.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,555,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkamarkets’ official website is www.polkamarkets.com.

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot.Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain.”

