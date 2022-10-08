POLKARARE (PRARE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $228,546.00

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. POLKARARE has a market cap of $63,800.95 and approximately $228,546.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, POLKARARE has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One POLKARARE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009301 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

POLKARARE Token Profile

POLKARARE’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 tokens. POLKARARE’s official message board is polkarare.medium.com. POLKARARE’s official website is polkarare.com. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @polkarare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POLKARARE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “POLKARARE (PRARE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. POLKARARE has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 11,383,252.701 in circulation. The last known price of POLKARARE is 0.00558998 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $207,466.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polkarare.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POLKARARE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POLKARARE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POLKARARE using one of the exchanges listed above.

