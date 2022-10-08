Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Shares Down 11%

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Rating) shares were down 11% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market worldwide. The company also manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry. It primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including iron dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

See Also

