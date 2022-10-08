POLYSPORTS (PS1) Price Up 2.6% This Week

POLYSPORTS (PS1) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, POLYSPORTS has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One POLYSPORTS token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. POLYSPORTS has a market cap of $4.38 million and $91,013.00 worth of POLYSPORTS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

POLYSPORTS Profile

POLYSPORTS was first traded on April 13th, 2022. The official message board for POLYSPORTS is medium.com/@polysports. POLYSPORTS’s official website is www.polysports.org. POLYSPORTS’s official Twitter account is @polysportsio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POLYSPORTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “POLYSPORTS (PS1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. POLYSPORTS has a current supply of 0. The last known price of POLYSPORTS is 0.00437261 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $64,497.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polysports.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POLYSPORTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POLYSPORTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POLYSPORTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

