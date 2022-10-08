Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.94. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.17%.
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
