Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.94. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Stories

