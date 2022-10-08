Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CEO Sells $1,197,900.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,197,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,683,087 shares in the company, valued at $182,312,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Procore Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of PCOR opened at $53.91 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $105.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.54.
Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCOR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
