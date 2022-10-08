Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.10. 3,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 17,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Procure Space ETF by 142.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procure Space ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter.

