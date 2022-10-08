Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Lowered to $154.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $172.00 to $154.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Prologis Stock Down 1.5 %

PLD opened at $100.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $99.68 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day moving average is $131.59. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

