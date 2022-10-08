ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ comprises approximately 1.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 725.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,340 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.3% in the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 743,859 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $16,306,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 16,535.1% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 613,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,674,000 after purchasing an additional 609,482 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,128.8% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 226,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 223,565 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 250,972,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,772,656. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $91.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

