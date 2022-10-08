ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.21 and last traded at $35.15. Approximately 48,575 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.66.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.