Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

PRU opened at $91.08 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

