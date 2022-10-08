Puli Price Reaches $0.0088 on Exchanges (PULI)

Puli (PULI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Puli token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Puli has a market capitalization of $747,065.22 and $185,332.00 worth of Puli was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Puli has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Puli Token Profile

Puli launched on January 14th, 2022. Puli’s total supply is 99,895,670 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,864,881 tokens. Puli’s official Twitter account is @puli_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Puli’s official website is pulitoken.net. The official message board for Puli is www.instagram.com/puli_inu. The Reddit community for Puli is https://reddit.com/r/puli_token/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Puli Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Puli (PULI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Puli has a current supply of 99,895,670 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Puli is 0.008744 USD and is down -18.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $376,532.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pulitoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Puli directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Puli should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Puli using one of the exchanges listed above.

