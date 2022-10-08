Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PULM stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $20.80.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 542.41% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pulmatrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.60% of Pulmatrix worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

