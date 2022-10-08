Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Clene Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Clene in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clene’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Clene had a negative return on equity of 819.50% and a net margin of 4,138.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

Clene Stock Down 3.9 %

CLNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Clene from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Clene from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. Clene has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $110,839.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,593 shares in the company, valued at $267,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $110,839.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Henry Stevens bought 47,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $183,498.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,650.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the first quarter worth about $79,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 113.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 27.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.