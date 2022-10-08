Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Reduced by Analyst

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Livent in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.48.

Livent Price Performance

NYSE LTHM opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Livent has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Livent by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Livent by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Livent by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Livent by 1.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

