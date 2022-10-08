QUARTZ (QUARTZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.41 Million

QUARTZ (QUARTZ) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One QUARTZ token can currently be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00014039 BTC on exchanges. QUARTZ has a total market cap of $14.20 million and $1.41 million worth of QUARTZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUARTZ has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUARTZ alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,514.20 or 1.00060603 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001593 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00052691 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063907 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022212 BTC.

QUARTZ Profile

QUARTZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2021. QUARTZ’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,186,976 tokens. QUARTZ’s official Twitter account is @sandclockorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUARTZ’s official website is www.sandclock.org. The official message board for QUARTZ is medium.com/sandclock.

QUARTZ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUARTZ (QUARTZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUARTZ has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUARTZ is 2.73137484 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $520,907.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sandclock.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUARTZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUARTZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUARTZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUARTZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUARTZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.