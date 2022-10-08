QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $96.74 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $96.74 million and approximately $136,478.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,486.65 or 1.00004147 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002155 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00052741 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063919 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022153 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00125428 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $136,792.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.