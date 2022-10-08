RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Price Performance
RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94.
About RBC Bearings
