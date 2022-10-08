Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.54. Reading International has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reading International in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Reading International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,157,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 89,329 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

