RealLink Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week (REAL)

RealLink (REAL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One RealLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. RealLink has a total market capitalization of $14.36 million and $10,576.00 worth of RealLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RealLink has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RealLink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

RealLink Token Profile

RealLink’s launch date was November 18th, 2021. RealLink’s total supply is 552,148,975 tokens. RealLink’s official website is www.reallink.vip. The Reddit community for RealLink is https://reddit.com/r/reallink_real and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RealLink’s official Twitter account is @reallink001 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RealLink

According to CryptoCompare, “RealLink (REAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. RealLink has a current supply of 552,148,975 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RealLink is 0.0260042 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $17.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.reallink.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.