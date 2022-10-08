Recovery Right Token (RRT) Price Hits $0.84 on Major Exchanges

Recovery Right Token (RRT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Recovery Right Token token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00004156 BTC on major exchanges. Recovery Right Token has a total market cap of $25.36 million and $39,722.00 worth of Recovery Right Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Recovery Right Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010262 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Recovery Right Token Token Profile

Recovery Right Token launched on November 30th, 2016. Recovery Right Token’s total supply is 30,199,822 tokens. Recovery Right Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Recovery Right Token’s official website is www.bitfinex.com/legal/token-terms/rrt.

Buying and Selling Recovery Right Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Recovery Right Token (RRT) is a cryptocurrency . Recovery Right Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Recovery Right Token is 0.83958 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $60.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/legal/token-terms/rrt.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Recovery Right Token directly using U.S. dollars.

