Redacted Price Tops $208.66 (BTRFLY)

Redacted (BTRFLY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Redacted token can currently be purchased for about $208.66 or 0.01070170 BTC on exchanges. Redacted has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $12,103.00 worth of Redacted was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Redacted has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.



Redacted Token Profile

Redacted (CRYPTO:BTRFLY) is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2021. Redacted’s total supply is 44,190 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,189 tokens. Redacted’s official Twitter account is @redactedcartel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Redacted is www.redactedcartel.xyz.

Redacted Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Redacted (BTRFLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Redacted has a current supply of 44,189.88397952 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Redacted is 211.28681023 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $54,703.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.redactedcartel.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redacted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redacted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redacted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

