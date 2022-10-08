Reflex Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.91 Million (REFLEX V2)

Reflex Finance (REFLEX V2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. Reflex Finance has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $69,438.00 worth of Reflex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reflex Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Reflex Finance has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Reflex Finance Token Profile

Reflex Finance launched on February 4th, 2022. Reflex Finance’s total supply is 649,896,857,000,000 tokens. Reflex Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflex_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reflex Finance’s official website is reflexfinance.com. The Reddit community for Reflex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/ReflexFinance.

Buying and Selling Reflex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflex Finance (REFLEX V2) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Reflex Finance has a current supply of 649,896,857,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Reflex Finance is 0 USD and is down -11.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $155,405.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://reflexfinance.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reflex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reflex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

