REGENXBIO Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.61) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.61) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.52). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($5.23) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.97) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($7.96) EPS.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.14). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RGNX. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

RGNX opened at $22.36 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 690.1% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after buying an additional 880,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 66.2% in the first quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 474,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,078,000 after purchasing an additional 163,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 696,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $130,003.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,821.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,132 shares of company stock valued at $277,579 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

