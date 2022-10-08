Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,902,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,555,000 after purchasing an additional 550,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after acquiring an additional 536,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,256,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,114,000 after acquiring an additional 71,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE RF opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

