Reviewing Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) and Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ)

Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) and Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eqonex and Helbiz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eqonex $5.30 million 3.59 -$75.00 million N/A N/A Helbiz $12.83 million 1.27 -$71.97 million ($3.04) -0.10

Helbiz has higher revenue and earnings than Eqonex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

23.9% of Eqonex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Helbiz shares are held by institutional investors. 51.6% of Helbiz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Eqonex and Helbiz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eqonex 0 2 0 0 2.00 Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eqonex presently has a consensus price target of $0.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%.

Risk and Volatility

Eqonex has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helbiz has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eqonex and Helbiz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eqonex N/A N/A N/A Helbiz -538.47% N/A -208.48%

Summary

Eqonex beats Helbiz on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eqonex

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products. It also operates an over-the-counter brokerage, and borrowing and lending services, as well as structured products. The company was formerly known as Diginex Limited and changed its name to Eqonex Limited in October 2021. Eqonex Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About Helbiz

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

