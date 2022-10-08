Reviewing Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A VAALCO Energy 31.98% 51.52% 25.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Indonesia Energy and VAALCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Indonesia Energy currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.60%. Given Indonesia Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.

8.2% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Indonesia Energy and VAALCO Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $2.45 million 29.87 -$6.05 million N/A N/A VAALCO Energy $199.07 million 1.58 $81.84 million $1.56 3.40

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Indonesia Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

