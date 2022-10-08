Revolt 2 Earn Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.31 Million (RVLT)

Revolt 2 Earn (RVLT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Revolt 2 Earn token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolt 2 Earn has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $1.31 million worth of Revolt 2 Earn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Revolt 2 Earn has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Revolt 2 Earn
Revolt 2 Earn launched on June 30th, 2022. Revolt 2 Earn’s total supply is 65,424,725,966,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,432,566,281,574 tokens. Revolt 2 Earn’s official Twitter account is @revolttoearn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revolt 2 Earn is https://reddit.com/r/cultdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revolt 2 Earn is wearecultdao.medium.com. Revolt 2 Earn’s official website is revolt.cultdao.io.
Revolt 2 Earn Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolt 2 Earn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolt 2 Earn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolt 2 Earn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Revolt 2 Earn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolt 2 Earn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.