Revuto Price Hits $0.0302 on Major Exchanges (REVU)

Revuto (REVU) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Revuto has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Revuto token can currently be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revuto has a market cap of $2.17 million and $36,705.00 worth of Revuto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Revuto Profile

Revuto’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Revuto’s total supply is 280,125,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,757,738 tokens. Revuto’s official website is crypto.revuto.com. The Reddit community for Revuto is https://reddit.com/r/revuto. Revuto’s official Twitter account is @get_revuto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revuto is getrevuto.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Revuto

According to CryptoCompare, “Revuto (REVU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. Revuto has a current supply of 280,125,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Revuto is 0.03019681 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $30,063.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.revuto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revuto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revuto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revuto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

