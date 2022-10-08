REVV (REVV) Price Tops $0.0167

REVV (REVV) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. One REVV token can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, REVV has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $4.65 million and $608,430.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. REVV’s official website is www.revvmotorsport.com. The Reddit community for REVV is https://reddit.com/r/revv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime. REVV’s official Twitter account is @revv_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling REVV

According to CryptoCompare, “REVV (REVV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. REVV has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 278,270,642.27439255 in circulation. The last known price of REVV is 0.01682781 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $579,037.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.revvmotorsport.com/.”

