Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Down 7.6 %

RCH stock opened at C$36.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of C$32.35 and a 1-year high of C$51.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.47.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$487.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$472.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.3858718 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCH shares. TD Securities lowered Richelieu Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$54.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Lucie Chabot bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,687.50.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

