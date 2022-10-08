Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.52

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and traded as high as $28.78. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

RHUHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

