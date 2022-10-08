Riverview Trust Co Buys 718 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 875.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 115.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 10,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.4% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.0% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH stock traded down $4.66 on Friday, hitting $205.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,893. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

