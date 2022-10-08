Riverview Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS traded down $14.92 on Friday, hitting $307.01. 1,093,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,778. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.84 and its 200 day moving average is $320.36. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.