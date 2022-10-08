Riverview Trust Co Purchases 367 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $1,028,000. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 147.2% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 17.6% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 84,547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,693,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,528. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.22. The stock has a market cap of $348.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

