Riverview Trust Co Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.8 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,417. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.