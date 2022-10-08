Riverview Trust Co Sells 245 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $302,564,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $5.62 on Friday, hitting $136.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

