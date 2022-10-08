Riverview Trust Co Takes $215,000 Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,220,455,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2,916.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,130,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after purchasing an additional 775,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.69.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT traded down $3.37 on Friday, reaching $113.00. 816,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $112.40 and a 12 month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

