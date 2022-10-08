Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $124.24 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 159.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 168,190 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.54% of W.W. Grainger worth $124,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $8.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $500.92. 291,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,430. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.66 and a fifty-two week high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.20.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

