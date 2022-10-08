Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $131.95 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,843 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.21% of Waste Management worth $131,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $155.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.17 and its 200 day moving average is $160.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

