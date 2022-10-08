Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $145.46 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 246,023 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of United Parcel Service worth $145,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 3.9 %

UPS stock opened at $159.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.90.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.32.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

