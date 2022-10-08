Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $448.63 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,607 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.4% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of Eli Lilly and worth $448,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.9 %

LLY stock opened at $326.66 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.55 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.35 and its 200-day moving average is $308.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 359,920 shares of company stock worth $120,256,565. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.