Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $94.40 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 501,037 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Starbucks worth $94,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 775 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,406,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,463 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.03. 6,606,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,230,412. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

