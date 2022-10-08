Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 1,608,372 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 391.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608,372 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.25% of Fortinet worth $114,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after acquiring an additional 460,972 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 442.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,673 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 345.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,489,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,579. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.88.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

