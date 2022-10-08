Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 141,205 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,205 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.22% of Zoetis worth $177,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Zoetis by 18.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $147.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.95 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.54. The company has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.