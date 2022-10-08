Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 197,551 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197,551 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.36% of AGCO worth $100,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $1,038,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in AGCO by 414.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 29,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.08.

AGCO Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.15. 597,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,038. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.59. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.10%.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

