Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 47,581 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,581 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $106,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 84.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 48.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 809,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,202,000 after acquiring an additional 81,974 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.1% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.92. 4,351,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,132. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

