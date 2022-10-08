Rocket (ROCKET) Price Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Rocket (ROCKET) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Rocket has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Rocket has a market cap of $656,911.54 and $21,559.00 worth of Rocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Rocket

Rocket’s launch date was November 29th, 2021. Rocket’s total supply is 523,000,000 tokens. The official website for Rocket is therocketcity.io. The Reddit community for Rocket is https://reddit.com/r/rocketcoinbsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket’s official Twitter account is @rocketcity_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket’s official message board is medium.com/@rocketcoinbsc.

Rocket Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket (ROCKET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rocket has a current supply of 523,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket is 0.00127069 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,703.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://therocketcity.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.