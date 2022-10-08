Rodeo Coin (RODEO) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Rodeo Coin (RODEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Rodeo Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Rodeo Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rodeo Coin has a total market capitalization of $965,918.96 and $35,538.00 worth of Rodeo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Rodeo Coin Token Profile

Rodeo Coin’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. Rodeo Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Rodeo Coin is www.rodeocoin.net. Rodeo Coin’s official Twitter account is @rodeocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rodeo Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rodeo Coin (RODEO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rodeo Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rodeo Coin is 0.00197249 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.rodeocoin.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rodeo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rodeo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rodeo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

